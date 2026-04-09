57.3 million bike rides in 1 year: How Dubai is turning into cycling-friendly city

Dubai is seeing more people take up cycling as part of their daily routine, with authorities announcing a major milestone. Cycling across the emirate is fast rising, with total trips increasing by 23 per cent from 46.6 million in 2024 to 57.3 million in 2025.

More than 10 million trips have been completed through Careem Bike since its launch in February 2020 to April 2026. This shows that cycling is no longer just for leisure, but is also being used for short everyday travel.

This change is supported by better cycling infrastructure across the city. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) continues to expand an integrated network of cycling tracks, connecting residential areas with key destinations and public transport stations. With improved connectivity, many residents are now using bicycles to cover short distances, especially to reach metro stations or nearby offices.

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To mark the milestone, some of the most active users were rewarded with complimentary subscriptions and Careem DineOut vouchers. One user completed nearly 5,000 trips, highlighting how cycling has become a regular habit for some people in Dubai.

Authorities are also encouraging more people to try cycling by offering limited-time incentives. Careem Bike will offer single-trip passes at a promotional price of Dh9.5 for new users on April 11 and 12 using the code BIKE10M, compared to the standard fare of Dh19. The move is aimed at making cycling more accessible and attracting new users to sustainable transport options.

Officials said that the milestone reflects broader mobility goals centred on sustainability and integration with public transport. More than one million users have used the service so far, supporting first- and last-mile connectivity across the city. Since its launch, Careem Bike trips have helped reduce around 6,590 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to taking about 2,084 vehicles off the road.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said the milestone highlights the success of the city’s strategy to promote sustainable and shared mobility.

Cycling-friendly city

Dubai’s long-term plans further underline its ambition to become a cycling-friendly city. The total length of cycling tracks has grown from just 6km in 2009 to 636km by the end of 2025, with plans to expand this to 1,000km by 2030. Improved infrastructure in residential areas and near transport hubs has helped drive adoption.

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, chief business officer at Careem, said: “We are proud to celebrate the achievement of more than 10 million trips through Careem Bike service. This milestone, together with the rapid expansion of the service, reflects the strength of our ongoing partnership with RTA. This support plays a key role in expanding micro-mobility solutions across Dubai, ensuring that safe and sustainable short-distance travel options remain accessible to all.”

From a small network at launch, the service has expanded rapidly across the city. Today, it includes 210 stations and more than 2,000 bicycles, serving 49 residential communities across Dubai.

Cycling stations are now spread across several key areas, including Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai, Al Qudra, Al Karama, and Al Mankhool. With this growing network, cycling is becoming an increasingly visible and practical way to move around the city.