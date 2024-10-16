Dubai: Orphaned, abandoned children live with 'parents,' in family village

Facade of the admin block of the Family Village in Al Warqa, Dubai. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali.

A residential space in Dubai has been serving as a home for children without families for the last nine years. The Family Village in Al Warqa has fostered over 390 children since it was launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015.

The safe space has helped prepare children of unknown parentage for work, marriage and life. This long-term support ensures that every child that has lived at the Family Village is gifted with a bright future.

The government covers living expenses until the individual is 21 years, including university tuition, marriage costs, and housing.

The village features a residential complex comprising 16 villas, six of which are available for rent, with the proceeds directly benefitting the children.

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali.

Khaleej Times visited the complex recently and found that these foster homes were like any other Emirati home in Dubai. Each of the five-bed furnished villas has a ‘parent’ — who could either be a male or a female serving as the head of the ‘family’.

These surrogate mothers, fathers and others working at the village offer crucial moral support during significant occasions, including festivals and graduations. They take on all parental responsibilities, including cooking, guidance, advice, and tutoring, providing support around the clock. This support helps alleviate psychological pressures prevalent among the orphans.

Study room of one of the many villas inside the Family Village in Al Warqa, Dubai. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali.

"Socially deprived children enjoy a family style alternative where they live a normal family life, welcoming friends at home, celebrating various occasions, and hosting barbecues in the garden," Dr Abdulaziz Al Hamadi, director of the Family Cohesion Department at the Community Development Authority (CDA) Dubai, told Khaleej Times.

The official indicated that the number of children being cared for at the village has been decreasing as more families step up to foster infants aged under two.

Dr Al Hamadi explained that the complex includes an administrative building with staff offices, a clinic, a visitor reception hall, multipurpose rooms, a theater, and a dedicated team of social supervisors. Comprehensive medical and psychological supervision ensures 24-hour care. Behavioural guidelines and legal regulations are in place to mitigate negative behaviours among children. Dr Al Hamadi said that monthly and weekly recreational and educational activities are organised, including Quran memorisation programs. Children also engage in outdoor activities based on their interests, with summer trips arranged both abroad and within the country, visiting hotels and recreational areas with their parents. When the children grow up and wish to marry, social workers assist in ensuring they register for community services offered by CDA to provide financial support, such as Dubai wedding services and other services that facilitate stable marriages. The first-of-its-kind project for orphans in the Middle East, the Family Village houses abandoned children or those of unknown parentage.