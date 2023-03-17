Dubai opens Middle East's first 100% plant-based meat factory

Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 7:55 PM

The first 100 per cent plant-based meat factory in the region has opened in Dubai.

Operated by the IFFCO Group, the plant is located in the Dubai Industrial City. The factory will catalyse the move towards a more sustainable and healthy food chain in the Middle East, actively supporting the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE's Vision 2051 initiative to bolster food security through diversity and innovation.

The factory will provide nourishing, sustainable and healthy local plant-based meat products inspired by the unique flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine.

The global plant-based meat market was estimated to be worth $7.9 billion in 2022, and is forecast to reach $15.7 billion by 2027, according to a report from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The newly opened THRYVE factory will cater to 30 per cent of the GCC population, stimulating the development of the market for local plant-based products. As per proprietary research, the GCC has the potential to be a future leader in developing food products for flexitarians, people whose diet is primarily vegetarian.

The THRYVE plant-based venture, developed using cutting-edge food technology, contributes to at least three UN's SDG's: good health and well-being, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said, “The new 100 per cent plant-based meat factory supports the UAE’s Food Security Strategy and our mandate to mitigate the impact of climate change. The opening of this innovative new facility also supports our efforts to protect the country’s ecosystems and enhance its food and water security and diversify our food sources. By fostering such robust research and development focused on producing innovative food products, we seek to raise the UAE’s ability to move up the global food industry value chain and achieve first place on the Global Food Security Index by 2051. The new factory represents a significant contribution to sustainability in the food supply chain.”

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism said, "The opening of this factory, which will pave the way for a dynamic new industry that will boost trade across the region, is a reflection of the UAE’s commitment to pioneer the use of innovative technologies to provide sustainable solutions to real-world problems. It contributes to Dubai's economic diversification journey in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the emirate’s status as one of the top three global cities. The new facility is a testament to the pivotal role being played by Dubai in promoting the growth and evolution of environmentally sound practices that can alleviate the effects of climate change. By providing opportunities for private companies to invest in sustainable technologies, Dubai is accelerating the creation of a robust and resilient green economy.

Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President, Industrial Leasing, Dubai Industrial City, said, “This new enterprise adds value to the industry while strengthening our reputation as facilitators of a self-reliant food programme.”

The factory will leverage advanced food technologies to produce tasty, healthy, sustainable and culturally relevant food that meets the needs of the local consumer.

ALSO READ: