Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:44 AM

Only passengers will be allowed inside the Dubai International (DXB) airport during “peak periods”, its operator has said. The authorities advised passengers to exchange their farewells at home.

It’s customary for many residents to drop their relatives at the airport and wait in the terminals until they complete their check-in formalities.

“Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only,” DXB said in an advisory issued ahead of the summer travel rush.

UAE residents will get a four-day break on June 15-18 to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Adha. A couple of weeks later, schools will close for the two-month summer vacation.

DXB said it will welcome over 3.7 million guests from June 12 to 25, with an average daily traffic of 264,000. June 22 is expected to be the busiest day with guest numbers likely to exceed 287,000.

