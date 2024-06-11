Visitors can enjoy mountain views as well as a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress
Only passengers will be allowed inside the Dubai International (DXB) airport during “peak periods”, its operator has said. The authorities advised passengers to exchange their farewells at home.
It’s customary for many residents to drop their relatives at the airport and wait in the terminals until they complete their check-in formalities.
“Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only,” DXB said in an advisory issued ahead of the summer travel rush.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
UAE residents will get a four-day break on June 15-18 to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Adha. A couple of weeks later, schools will close for the two-month summer vacation.
DXB said it will welcome over 3.7 million guests from June 12 to 25, with an average daily traffic of 264,000. June 22 is expected to be the busiest day with guest numbers likely to exceed 287,000.
Among other tips issued by the airport operator is for flydubai passengers to arrive at least four hours prior to departure. Here are the other tips:
ALSO READ:
Visitors can enjoy mountain views as well as a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Meqsar Fortress
A South Korean national also won the grand prize for the first time since the promotion's launch in 1999
Driving a vehicle with damaged or worn-out tyres is an offence punishable by a fine of Dh500, 4 black points, and one-week vehicle impoundment
Applicants will be able to get their theoretical examination, eye test and road test done in just one day
The country also expressed its solidarity, and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured
A variety of events, including drawing sessions and distribution of desserts, will be organised on the first and second days of the festival
The annual occasion was a testament to the power of unity and collaboration that exists between people of different faiths and government entities
These animals have also travelled to nesting grounds in India, Pakistan, Oman, and places throughout the Gulf region