Dubai: Only passengers allowed inside airport during 'peak' summer travel period

UAE residents will get a four-day break on June 15-18 to mark the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha

by

Sahim Salim
Photo: Supplied
Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM

Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:44 AM

Only passengers will be allowed inside the Dubai International (DXB) airport during “peak periods”, its operator has said. The authorities advised passengers to exchange their farewells at home.

It’s customary for many residents to drop their relatives at the airport and wait in the terminals until they complete their check-in formalities.


“Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only,” DXB said in an advisory issued ahead of the summer travel rush.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Photo: Supplied
UAE residents will get a four-day break on June 15-18 to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Adha. A couple of weeks later, schools will close for the two-month summer vacation.

DXB said it will welcome over 3.7 million guests from June 12 to 25, with an average daily traffic of 264,000. June 22 is expected to be the busiest day with guest numbers likely to exceed 287,000.

Photo: Supplied
Among other tips issued by the airport operator is for flydubai passengers to arrive at least four hours prior to departure. Here are the other tips:

  • Emirates passengers are advised to use the airline’s home-, early- and self-check-in facilities, including city check-in options.
  • Guests flying with other airlines should aim to arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before their scheduled departure time, utilising online check-in where available to save time.
  • Familiarise yourself with your airline's baggage allowance and packing regulations. Avoid last-minute surprises by checking in advance.
  • Save time at security screening by being prepared. Place metal items — watch, jewellery, mobile phone, coins, belt — in your hand luggage and follow the directed guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels.
  • Families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates.
  • Keep abreast of the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary documents ready.
  • Organise your travel documents in advance and weigh your luggage at home to avoid surprises at the airport and streamline your journey.
  • Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.
  • Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion.

Sahim Salim


