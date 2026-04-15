'They are safe': Dubai official says Iranians still participate in economy

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Despite the war and the sinful Iranian attacks on the UAE during the US-Israel-Iran war, Iranians living in Dubai are still safe, a senior official in the emirate stressed during the recent Semafor forum in Washington.

Asked whether the half a million of Iranians who live in Dubai are welcome in the emirate, Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), said: "They're still there. They're still participating in the economy. They're still safe. I think the most important thing that we need to do as an economy is to make sure that people are safe, whether they're residents or tourists."

"That is priority number one and we continue to engage and we continue to support our residents," he added.

On April 2, the UAE's foreign ministry issued a statement to affirm that the country is home to a respected and valued Iranian community that forms an integral part of its social fabric and contributes to its diversity and openness.

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The UAE is a melting pot of over 200 nationalities, and the ministry said this diversity reflects the country's enduring commitment to the values of coexistence and tolerance, and its unwavering dedication to all those who live here.

'Everyone is Emirati'

During the interview, Badri reiterated what UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said following the beginning of the aggression when he stressed that all who call the UAE home are Emirtais, saying "Everyone is Emirati".

We wanna make sure that the fabric of 200 nationalities that we have in Dubai, that have lived in harmony, that are contributing to what we are achieving as the dream will continue to feel safe, comfortable, happy. Hadi Badri

Watch Badri's comments in full here: