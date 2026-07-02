Dubai off-plan office sales hit Dh13.1b in H1, surpass previous seven years combined

Dubai's off-plan office market recorded its strongest performance on record during the first half of 2026, with sales reaching Dh13.1 billion, exceeding the combined value of transactions recorded over the previous seven years, according to an analysis of Dubai Land Department data.

The report, published by Al Masdar Al Aqaari, showed that developers sold 1,668 off-plan office units worth Dh13.1 billion during the first six months of 2026. By comparison, off-plan office sales between 2019 and 2025 totalled Dh5.48 billion across 1,821 transactions, meaning this year's first-half performance alone surpassed the previous seven years combined.

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The sharp increase reflects growing demand for premium office space as regional and international companies continue to establish operations in Dubai, alongside a wave of new Grade A commercial developments launched since 2024.

Dubai's office market has experienced a significant transformation over the past three years as vacancy rates declined and rents climbed, driven by an influx of multinational corporations, financial institutions, technology firms and family offices choosing Dubai as their regional headquarters.

According to the analysis, Business Bay remained Dubai's leading off-plan office destination, generating Dh6.8 billion in sales across 476 transactions, accounting for approximately 52% of total sales value and 28.5% of all transactions.

Trade Centre Second ranked second with Dh1.7 billion from 76 transactions, followed by TECOM Site A with Dh1.4 billion across 498 transactions, while Dubai Maritime City recorded more than Dh1 billion from 87 deals.

The report also highlighted strong demand for premium office assets.

A total of 212 transactions exceeded Dh20 million each during the first half of the year. Offices priced between Dh20 million and Dh50 million generated the largest share of sales value at Dh6.11 billion across 201 transactions, while 11 transactions worth more than Dh50 million generated an additional Dh629.9 million.

Meanwhile, offices priced between Dh10 million and Dh20 million generated Dh2.39 billion from 169 transactions, while the Dh5 million to Dh10 million segment contributed Dh1.17 billion across 162 deals.

The most active price bracket by transaction volume remained offices priced between Dh2 million and Dh5 million, recording 765 transactions worth Dh2.23 billion. Offices valued between Dh1 million and Dh2 million accounted for 308 transactions worth Dh536.5 million, while 52 transactions below Dh1 million generated Dh43.2 million in sales.

The market remained highly concentrated, with just five developments accounting for 71.7% of total sales value and 51.3% of all transactions.

Those projects included Lumena, Lumena Alta by Omniyat, AHS Tower, Shahrukhz by Danube and 31 Above by Beyond. Together, they generated 856 transactions worth more than Dh9.4 billion during the six-month period.

The findings add to a series of reports showing continued strength across Dubai's commercial property sector, where strong business activity, population growth and an expanding financial services ecosystem continue to drive demand for high-quality office space.