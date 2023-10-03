Dubai: Now, get professional driving permit instantly; here's how

Led by British expat Chloe Griffin, Chloe Blue Diving Club runs monthly debris dives at La Mer Dubai
Motorists getting a professional driving permit in Dubai will no longer need to wait 24 hours but can instantly get it online, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
“Expediting the procedure is part of RTA’s digital transformation strategy for permits,” noted Sultan Al Akraf, director of driver affairs at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, adding “the initiative will benefit taxi drivers, luxury vehicle drivers and school bus drivers.”
“The aim of the new digital permits for practicing professional passenger transport drivers (bus and taxi drivers and limousine chauffeurs) as well as school transport attendants is to bring happiness to customers through offering services that save their time and effort. It enables them to have such permits issued via smart channels and obtain digital permits via the RTA-DUBAI DRIVE app on smartphones,” Al Akraf underscored.
