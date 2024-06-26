Dubai: Now, commuters can work at Burjuman Metro Station; here's how

Photo: Supplied

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

The next time you're at the Burjuman Metro Station, look for this neat workspace. The brightly coloured spaces offer commuters an office inside one of Dubai’s busiest metro stations. They can work on the go, with rates starting from Dh35 per day. Called WO-RK, the workspace opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 25, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority Dubai (RTA).

"With regard to pricing, a promotion is currently running, but the regular rates are as follows: a day pass for Dh35, part-time membership for Dh200 per month (30 hours per month), and full-time membership for Dh650 per month with unlimited hours," explained Shahzad Bhatti, founder of The Co-Spaces. The space will also have a pantry with free water and coffee access.

Bhatti further noted that the space "has capacity for 100 people/seats and is open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays for now."

"RTA has suggested Burjuman because it's the busiest station. They informed us that if we can manage it here, hopefully in the future, we can roll out a series of WO-RK around other metro stations," he told Khaleej Times.

Located within the RTA's Dubai Metro network, WO-RK @Burjuman Metro provides seamless accessibility, obviating car commuting, and last-mile transport solutions. "This flexible workspace will help more companies set up in Dubai. Dubai is a city filled with entrepreneurs, freelancers, and people with hybrid work schedules, so offering this space will hopefully relieve many," he said.

Additional option

He also noted that the renovated workspace will offer users an alternative and additional option for their work. "Sometimes you need to be in a different scene, away from the noise. We once had a man who said he needed to get away from his dog." With no age limits, the space is open for students, and employees with affordable and different price packages. "The metro users are keen and hungry for a convenient, affordable place to focus and work in," he added.

Bhatti, who is originally from the UK, said: "I started very young in the business world, and being in London, the co-working concept peaked in the early 2000s, and this is when I was exposed to that. When I first moved here, I had the idea of a business centre, but in my head, it was always a co-working concept."

The Co-Spaces is a leading business incubator certified by Dubai SME and provider of innovative co-working solutions. The launch of WO-RK @Burjuman Metro redefines the entrepreneurial environment.