Dubai: Not a single hit-and-run accident reported in Hatta in 5 years

The police has achieved 100% in security coverage across the jurisdiction area

Hatta. Photo: File

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 1:58 PM

Dubai Police said on Sunday said no traffic or criminal cases have been recorded against an unknown party in the Hatta area in the past five years.

The Hatta Police Station has achieved 100 per cent in security coverage across the jurisdiction area, and its average response time for emergencies was one minute and seven seconds in 2021, while the target was set at four minutes.

In 2021, the Station recorded zero serious crimes and zero cases which the prosecution dismissed for lack of evidence. It also contacted 100 per cent of traffic and crime victims within seven business days.

Hatta Police. Photo: Supplied

Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised the efforts made by the Traffic Records Department at Hatta Police Station and lauded their keenness on ensuring the safety of road users and saving lives through the efficient deployment of patrols in the jurisdiction area.

The Hatta Police Station also recorded nine traffic accidents and one death last year compared to eight traffic and one death in the year before.

Hatta Police Station also implemented several traffic campaigns in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic, most notably the 'sudden deviation' and the 'e-bike safety' awareness campaigns. It also delivered many traffic awareness lectures for Hatta schools and government departments in the jurisdiction area.

ALSO READ:

The tourism security team of Hatta Police Station also held 41 awareness events in 2021 and ensured the safety of sports enthusiasts involved in reactional activities such as hiking, marathon racing, endurance racing, and kayaking.

“Hatta Police Station holds an importance among Dubai Police Stations, for it is responsible for safeguarding the main roads and entry points between the UAE and Oman, as well as secure the tourist attractions and transports of goods and people," Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri added.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com