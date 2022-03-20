Dubai: Not a single hit-and-run accident reported in Hatta in 5 years

At least four people died and hundreds were injured
UAE2 days ago
Dubai Police said on Sunday said no traffic or criminal cases have been recorded against an unknown party in the Hatta area in the past five years.
The Hatta Police Station has achieved 100 per cent in security coverage across the jurisdiction area, and its average response time for emergencies was one minute and seven seconds in 2021, while the target was set at four minutes.
In 2021, the Station recorded zero serious crimes and zero cases which the prosecution dismissed for lack of evidence. It also contacted 100 per cent of traffic and crime victims within seven business days.
Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, praised the efforts made by the Traffic Records Department at Hatta Police Station and lauded their keenness on ensuring the safety of road users and saving lives through the efficient deployment of patrols in the jurisdiction area.
The Hatta Police Station also recorded nine traffic accidents and one death last year compared to eight traffic and one death in the year before.
Hatta Police Station also implemented several traffic campaigns in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic, most notably the 'sudden deviation' and the 'e-bike safety' awareness campaigns. It also delivered many traffic awareness lectures for Hatta schools and government departments in the jurisdiction area.
ALSO READ:
The tourism security team of Hatta Police Station also held 41 awareness events in 2021 and ensured the safety of sports enthusiasts involved in reactional activities such as hiking, marathon racing, endurance racing, and kayaking.
“Hatta Police Station holds an importance among Dubai Police Stations, for it is responsible for safeguarding the main roads and entry points between the UAE and Oman, as well as secure the tourist attractions and transports of goods and people," Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri added.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
At least four people died and hundreds were injured
UAE2 days ago
Two others also won Dh100,000 each in the latest raffle draw
UAE2 days ago
The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the pathways
UAE2 days ago
Successful proposals will secure fully funded postdoctoral research positions
UAE2 days ago
It is suspected that he may have left home as he was stressed about his upcoming CBSE Grade 10 examinations
UAE2 days ago
Sheikh Shakhboot lauds UN Security Council's decision to list Houthis as a terrorist organisation
UAE2 days ago
The emergency aid material will benefit 85,000 people
UAE2 days ago