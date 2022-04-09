Dubai: No contaminated Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs in stores, says municipality

The authority assures the company recalled the products as a precautionary measure

Dubai Municipality confirmed that no contaminated Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs are on the market in the emirate.

In a recent social media post, the authority assured consumers that the Kinder Middle East - Dubai Branch had recalled the product from local markets as a precaution after a salmonella outbreak in one of their factories.

Dubai Municipality also appealed to residents to abstain from spreading rumours and encouraged them to verify information with trusted news sources.

“At Ferrero, consumer safety is our number one priority. In line with this, following the news in Europe of reported cases of salmonella possibly linked to Kinder products manufactured in Belgium, Ferrero Gulf wants to reassure our consumers and customers in the GCC that no Kinder product has tested positive for salmonella,” Ferrero, the company that produces the sweet, said in a statement.

“As a precaution, Ferrero Gulf has taken the decision to voluntarily recall specific batches of Kinder Surprise Maxi 100 GR manufactured in Belgium with the expiry date of October 1, 2022. The countries affected by this recall are Qatar and the UAE.”