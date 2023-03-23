Dubai: Newly launched art initiative to connect artists, collectors and professionals

First edition of week-long series of events will be held between March 25-31

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023

A new art initiative titled, Dubai Collection Nights, was announced on Thursday by The Dubai Collection. The week-long series of events is set to take place annually with the first edition taking place between March 25-31 across various locations in the city.

The Dubai Collection is an initiative by the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and runs in partnership with Art Dubai Group.

It aims to provide the public with an opportunity to explore and appreciate important artworks and to encourage a new culture of art collection in the emirate.

Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Chair of the Dubai Collection’s Curatorial Committee and CEO – Culture & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said, "Our new initiative, Dubai Collection Nights, underscores Dubai Collection's mission to build a community of committed patrons of the arts and ignite creativity across the city. It is created to offer a new platform for local audiences to explore the stories in the collection and connect our communities of artists, collectors, and art professionals."

The first edition will feature panel discussions on institution building and collecting by influential art professionals, insight into the A.R.M. Holding corporate collection - demonstrating how corporates are becoming an integral part of Dubai's creative landscape, film screenings, rare opportunities to visit the private collections of patrons, and visits to the studios of renowned UAE-based artists.

Benedetta Ghione, Executive Director of Art Dubai, said, "The line-up of activities is an important opportunity for local audiences to see the collection and connect with Dubai-based artists and patrons. Talks and debates will bring to the fore the voices of professionals and collectors committed to changing the landscape of institutional collecting, whilst every day during the week-long event there will be an opportunity for the public to see artworks and learn more about the collection."

To register for the event visit www.dubaicollection.ae/en/events. For updates on Dubai Collection, www.dubaicollection.ae/en.