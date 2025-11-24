Dubai’s New Year celebrations: Larger-than-life parade and floats, Shah Rukh Khan-curated spectacle

Downtown Dubai will be transformed into a “stage of unmatched scale and spectacle” this New Year, with celebrations running from December 31 to January 7.

Emaar announced that the district will host a week-long programme of live performances, fireworks, light shows, immersive installations and a grand parade that will move through the heart of Downtown.

A key highlight will be Burj Park’s ticketed experience, which adds a Bollywood element to the celebrations through a collaboration with Frontstage — a group company of Red Chilies Entertainment, founded by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The partnership introduces a “new cinematic layer” to the event, bringing high-energy performances available only to Burj Park ticket holders.

Emaar’s announcement states that the Bollywood spectacle has been “curated with Shah Rukh Khan”, but no further details were shared. The actor, often referred to as King Khan, visits the UAE frequently and has previously been named Dubai’s official brand ambassador to boost tourism.

Parade, larger-than-life floats

The parade will feature larger than life floats, mesmerising performers, and extraordinary puppets that bring Dubai’s culture and visionary spirit to life. The parade will move through Downtown Dubai, offering guests another layer of spectacle and immersion in this landmark celebration.

The New Year show stretches across multiple iconic locations, from the Burj Khalifa lake to the Dubai Mall promenade, across the façade of Burj Khalifa, and soaring into the sky above.

“Wherever viewers look, there will be something to capture their gaze, with extraordinary performances and effects unfolding across the cityscape,” it said, adding that the celebrations will feature breathtaking live acts to dazzling visual spectacles, moving platforms, aerial feats, fireworks, and cutting-edge technology.

Live entertainment

Families can also enjoy live entertainment, kids’ workshops, and a wide variety of food trucks and stalls, along with smooth entry through pre-sized access badges.

“This New Year’s Eve, Dubai will transform into a stage of extraordinary wonder. We are creating a celebration on an unprecedented scale, with a stage larger than ever before and performances that will astonish and inspire. Every moment, every light, and every spectacle has been designed to capture the spirit, creativity, and ambition of our city. It will be a night for the world to witness and remember,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.