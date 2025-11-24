Dubai: 8-day New Year's Eve celebrations announced for the first time

For the first time ever, New Year’s Eve celebrations in Downtown Dubai will stretch far beyond the countdown. Emaar on Monday announced that this year’s festivities will span eight days — kicking off on December 31 in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa and continuing until January 7.

While the wider Downtown Dubai celebrations will remain free and open to all, front-row access at Burj Park offering premium views of the fireworks, light and laser shows, and live performances will be ticketed.

Tickets are now live on the official event website.

Adults: Dh997.5 (VAT inclusive)

Children 5–12: Dh577.5

Under 5: Free (with a reserved access badge)

All tickets must be purchased online in advance, organisers said.

Emaar said this year’s production will transform Downtown Dubai into a vast, multi-point stage, with synchronised shows unfolding from the Burj Khalifa lake to the Dubai Mall promenade and across the tower’s full façade. “Wherever viewers look, there will be something to capture their gaze,” the developer said.

The show will feature live acts, visual spectacles, moving platforms, aerial feats, fireworks and “cutting-edge technology”, with organisers describing the event as a production that “far surpasses any previous New Year’s Eve event in the region”.

A grand parade will also weave through Downtown Dubai, featuring larger-than-life floats, performers and puppets designed to bring Dubai’s culture and spirit to life.

Emaar said the full performance line-up remains under wraps.