Emaar has announced a landmark collaboration with Cirque du Soleil for Emaar NYE 2027, bringing the world-renowned live entertainment brand to Downtown Dubai's New Year's Eve celebration for the first time.

Founded in 1984 in Quebec by street performers Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix, Cirque du Soleil reinvented the circus by blending acrobatics, original music, theatre and elaborate costumes, without animal acts. It is one of the largest contemporary circus producers in the world and stages permanent and touring productions worldwide.

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil artists will be woven into the countdown itself as part of a live production unfolding across Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and the skyline serving as the backdrop. Organisers say the event is not an addition to the fireworks but "a different evening altogether," built around a single production.

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The fireworks will also be different this year, using more enhanced technology and design to build on the signature moment that has made Downtown Dubai's countdown famous worldwide. Last year's show stretched across the Burj Khalifa facade, the Burj Khalifa lake and the Dubai Mall promenade, and public viewing zones opened across the district for anyone wanting to watch without a ticket.

Ticketed Burj Park event

Burj Park will once again host a dedicated premium ticketed experience, designed to complement the main show with its own atmosphere and entertainment.

Last year, it was the only paid viewing spot in Downtown Dubai, with adult tickets priced at Dh997.50. Children aged 5 to 12 paid Dh577.50, and those under five entered free with a reserved access badge.

This year’s ticket release dates, categories, and booking details will be announced soon through Emaar's official channels.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "Dubai's ambition has always been to move forward and create experiences that capture the world's imagination. Emaar NYE 2027 carries that spirit, bringing together the scale of Downtown Dubai, enhanced fireworks and the extraordinary artistry of Cirque du Soleil."

The event is set for December 31, 2026.