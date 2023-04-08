Watch: New record set as car number plate P7 sells for staggering Dh55 million at Dubai auction

The competition aims to nurture and support emerging talents in photographic arts
The vehicle number plate P7 was sold for a staggering Dh55 million at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction in Dubai on Saturday night setting a new record.
The winning bid was placed at the end of a fiercely fought bid battle among guests at the Four Seasons resort in Jumeirah.
“Sixteen years ago, a world record was set in Abu Dhabi when a number plate was sold for Dh52.5 million. Will we set a new world record?” the host of the evening asked guests before beginning the bidding. The answer was a resounding yes.
Starting at a bid at Dh15 million, the bids rose within seconds to over Dh30 million. The bid stagnated for several minutes at Dh35 million which was bid by Pavel Valeryevich Durov, the French-Emirati businessman who founded the app Telegram.
However, the auction became heated as bids started pouring in from various quarters. The crowd cheered and applauded as each bid was placed. The price rose quickly until it reached the amount of Dh55 million by bid panel 7 who wished to remain anonymous.
Once the amount was reached and the bid was closed, celebratory confetti and sparkles rose from the stage as the crowd gathered around the winning bidder
The “Most Noble Numbers” charity auction for special vehicle plate and phone numbers took place in Dubai on Saturday, April 8, in support of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
