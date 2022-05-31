Dubai: New unified platform announced for building permits

The Emirate has seen over 50,000 transactions in the last year

In a bid to attain Dubai’s ambitious aim to become the smartest city in the world, the municipality has launched a unified electronic platform for building permits.

This platform provides services including building permit services of all licensing authorities to consultancy offices and contracting companies.

The unification process was completed by the Dubai Building Permit Development Committee that formed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. With the aim to raise the level of customer satisfaction, the committee is tasked with speeding up the completion of services through the development of systems and requirements. It is chaired by the CEO of the Engineering and Planning Sector in Dubai Municipality, with members from government agencies participating in the licensing process.

The Dubai Municipality building department has seen over 50,000 transactions in the last year.

Unified platform and unified entry using digital identity

The single window will allow contractors and consultants to conduct building permit transactions with all licensing agencies through one system and through a unified entry using the UAE Pass digital identity, instead of using multiple systems as was previously the case, which saves time and effort.

The window includes building licensing services of Dubai Municipality, Dubai Development Authority and Trakhees, and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, and is electronically linked with the Dubai Engineering Qualification System of Dubai Municipality. The requirements for applying to the single window are in line with the recently launched Dubai Building Code. It integrates with Building Information Modeling, GIS, and Automated Auditing of Blueprints.

The unified platform links all the entities supporting the building permits process, as well as the service providers such as the Civil Defense, RTA, DEWA, and telecommunications companies (Etisalat / Du). This shortens the time and effort of the customers, who are now able to complete all building permits, execution and service delivery operations from one location.

Only three steps for construction

Dubai Municipality has also reduced and integrated the steps for building permits in line with the requirements of global competitiveness. It has unified the application process, reduced documentation requirements and simplified procedures, in addition to reducing the time for completing transactions. The construction process was shortened to three pivotal steps:

Request for a building permit Unified inspection Execution and delivery of services

