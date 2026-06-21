Dubai bus travel times to be cut by up to 59% as dedicated lanes expand on key roads

Bus journey times in Dubai are expected to be reduced by up to 59 per cent on select routes as work progresses on the city’s dedicated bus and taxi lanes project.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 30 per cent of the 14.5km expansion, which is being implemented across six key streets and will raise Dubai’s dedicated bus lane network to 20.6km once complete.

The project covers Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 2nd December Street, Al Satwa Street, Al Nahda Street, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street and Naif Street.

According to RTA, the expansion is expected to reduce bus journey times on routes using the lanes during peak hours by between 24 and 59 per cent. Expected bus arrival times are also projected to improve by between 28 and 56 per cent.

Bus journey times are expected to fall by 59 per cent on Naif Street, 54 per cent on Al Satwa Street, 50 per cent on Omar Bin Al Khattab Street and 38 per cent on Al Nahda Street.

Bus arrival times are expected to improve by 56 per cent on 2nd December Street, 52 per cent on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 48 per cent on Al Satwa Street and 42 per cent on Omar Bin Al Khattab Street.

The current expansion builds on three earlier phases of dedicated bus lanes in Dubai, which helped reduce journey times on some bus routes by around five minutes per bus, reflecting a 24 per cent improvement. RTA said those phases also improved satisfaction levels among passengers, bus drivers and taxi drivers.

Here is a map of the dedicated bus lane network in Dubai:

Dubai has already implemented 6.1km of dedicated bus lanes. These include a separate lane for buses and taxis on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street, extending 4.3km in both directions from its intersection with Al Mina Street to just before its intersection with Zaa’beel Street.

The special lanes are marked in a distinctive red colour so private vehicle drivers do not accidentally use them. The fine for private vehicles entering these lanes is Dh600.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the expanded lanes are expected to encourage more residents and visitors to use public buses, with ridership projected to rise by up to 30 per cent on some streets. The journey time savings are also expected to reduce the number of buses needed to serve these routes.