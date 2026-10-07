Dubai to get new street signs with colours inspired by each area

Dubai is introducing a new look for area signs, street names and house number plates, with the first changes set to begin this year. The rollout will cover 186 areas across the emirate by 2030.

More than 2,000 signs will be installed or replaced in the first phase, covering Za’abeel 1, Za’abeel 2, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej 1 and Nazwa.

The new signs will use five colours linked to the character of each area. Blue, for example, will mark areas near the sea, while gold will represent desert areas.

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The changes are part of a new addressing system launched by the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in coordination with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality.

The system will include signs identifying areas and sectors, street name signs and house number plates. The RTA said the unified designs are intended to help residents and visitors identify locations and find their way around Dubai.

House number plates will show each property’s Makani number and a QR code. Scanning the code will provide information about the area and sector, street and area names, and nearby places of interest.

The new identity will later be extended to bus stops, mobile applications and area map boards, the RTA said.

The rollout will take place in phases from the fourth quarter of 2026 through 2030. The authorities will prioritise areas based on factors including population density and growth, the presence of residential and tourist attractions, and the number of streets that do not yet have official addresses.