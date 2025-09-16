Dubai: New driving school now open, RTA announces

The Roads and Transport Authority on Tuesday said that a new driving centre has now opened in the emirate.

The authority, in a post on X, announced the opening of First Driving Centre.

The school is offering multiple programmes, including the VIP training programme, the Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) training programme, and motorcycle driving training programmes.

Located just off Emirates Road close to Al Aweer, the driving centre offers several packages within each programme, with the LMV course starting at just Dh3,370. The motorcycle programme starts at Dh3,170.

Take a look at a video posted by RTA, showcasing the centre: