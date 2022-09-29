Dubai: New ride-hailing service hits roads, promises quick car dispatches

Vehicles will provide phone-charging cables and bottles of water, while the service's premier tier also offers passengers dates.

Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 5:02 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 5:34 PM

Yango, an international ride-hailing app, has launched in Dubai, marking the company’s first foray into the GCC market. The service received all necessary permissions and was approved by local authorities to launch in the emirate. It already has operations in over 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“We are delighted to officially announce the launch of our service in Dubai, one of the most influential economic centres in the region, attracting investments and people from all over the world. We believe there is high demand for a premium, high-tech, ride-hailing service, and the high standards of service, attention to detail and smart technologies that Yango brings to customers can really make a big change.

"We are excited to present users in Dubai with an advanced ride-hailing service like no other,” said Islam Abdul Karim, general manager for Yango GCC.

To hail a car, all users have to do is download the app, launch it, and select their destination. Using the customer’s geolocation, the service will alert the nearest drivers.

Users have a choice of two tiers to choose from for their rides: Comfort, granting them pick-ups in premium cars, such as Lexus ES, and Premier tariff, ensuring users luxury cars, including GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes S-class, BMW 7 Series cars, as well as promising a supreme level of customer service for a slightly higher price.

Vehicles from both tiers will provide phone-charging cables and bottles of water, while the Premier tier also offers passengers dates.

Unlike other players, Yango provides quick car dispatches thanks to its exclusively developed technologies that help reduce the time a driver spends seeking a customer or driving to the customer’s destination. While drivers can only take one ride at a time, if a customer is hailing a car near the destination where the driver will be concluding their ride, they can schedule to pick up the new customer in advance. This will decrease empty-car mileage and contribute to reducing traffic congestion in the city.

At a glance, a ride from ‘One&Only Royal Mirage’ in Marina to Mall of the Emirates will cost approximately Dh52.5 in the Comfort tier and Dh56 in the Premier tier, while a ride from La Mer Beach to Dubai Mall will cost around Dh39 in Comfort and Dh42 in Premier.

The Yango app is available to download for free in many languages, including Arabic and English, from the App Store and Google Play.

