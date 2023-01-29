Dubai: New partnership to empower 10,000 young people for climate action

It will mentor and support young talent towards aligning their individual skills and aptitudes with career paths in the climate space

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 7:33 PM

Dubai Cares has signed a new partnership with the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) to launch the ‘Green Jobs for Youth – Online Training and Mentoring’ programme. This will serve as a “key step” to place education at the heart of the global climate and development agenda.

The programme will work towards developing the potential of youth as leaders who are proactively contributing to climate action through a full understanding of the crisis. It will mentor and support young talent towards aligning their individual skills and aptitudes with career paths in the climate space, while also contributing to innovative climate solutions that can accelerate the transition to a green economy.

The programme has three main components: An online course that leverages the power of technology to empower students with green skills; a mentoring element that connects youth with relevant professionals in the green job sector, and a policy recommendation document that will provide decision-makers with access to information that can push policies focused on involving more youth in green jobs.

Ban Ki-moon, the eighth secretary-general of the United Nations and co-chair of BKMC, said: “During my tenure as secretary-general of the United Nations, in 2015, we adopted the Sustainable Development Goals and signed the Paris Climate Agreement among more than 190 countries. Under these two frameworks, universal education rights and the future of the planet were essential to my mandate.

“Today, as climate hazards such as extreme droughts and floods destroy the livelihoods of families around the world, education becomes increasingly inaccessible, unaffordable, and non-inclusive. At the BKMC, we are looking forward to working with such a key partner [like] Dubai Cares to showcase how crucial education is, to understand the global and personal implications of climate change [and] the potential that lies in green jobs, while empowering youth towards climate action.”

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, chief executive officer and vice-chairman of Dubai Cares, stressed that youth are the “biggest assets” to solve the most complex issues facing humanity, especially climate change.

“By investing in the education, upskilling and mentorship of youth as climate actors, our partnership with the BKMC aims to create meaningful opportunities for youth to engage with the climate sector more actively and purposefully, as well as prepare them to lead the transition to a greener economy. We look forward to working with the BKMC to unlock the untapped potential of youth in implementing new solutions, driving policy, and building the foundation of a green future for all.”

The programme aims to directly benefit 10,000 young people (14-20 years of age) enrolled in the course. Additionally, its online course will indirectly benefit 277,980 individuals, including parents of the enrolled youth, job providers, policymakers and the public.

