Dubai: New mall worth Dh40 million to support emirate's mosques

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:11 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:23 PM

The Endowments and Minors' Affairs Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF) said an eco-friendly endowment mall that will finance mosque affairs in the emirate is around 17 per cent complete.

The project is part of Dubai's 'Mosques Endowment' campaign that supports the Dubai Mosques Endowments Fund whose proceeds are meant to meet the needs of mosques.

Spanning a total area of 165,000 square feet in the Al Khawaneej area, the mall will feature 29 shops, a large shopping centre, a medical centre, restaurants, and a fitness centre. It will also include service facilities, roads, garden areas, parking lots, and two prayer rooms for men and women.

The estimated cost of the mall's construction is Dh40 million, while its expected annual revenues of Dh8 million will be used to cover the expenses of about 50 mosques in Dubai that do not have access to endowments.

The mall is being built in accordance with international standards for green buildings, using eco-friendly materials and construction techniques, as well as the latest technologies to generate, save, and recycle energy tapping advanced solutions including solar and renewable energy sources.