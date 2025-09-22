Dubai launches new initiative to ease housing delays for Emirati families

For many Emirati families, one of the biggest challenges in building a home is the frustration of delays. Now, Dubai has rolled out a solution: the My Home Project Manager initiative, a programme that will train 500 Emiratis — including retired engineers — to guide citizens through every stage of home construction, from design to execution.

The programme was announced at Creator HQ in Emirates Towers by Eng Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, who said the move is designed to ease a recurring complaint. “We often hear citizens say, (the construction of) our house is delayed," he noted.

The announcement came alongside the launch of the national entrepreneurship campaign, The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday. The homebuilding initiative is among several specialised tracks under the campaign.

The programme is open to UAE nationals with experience in housing construction — whether consultants or retired engineers, or those who have worked in the sector. Over the next five years, 500 participants will be trained at the New Economy Academy Dubai in Emirates Towers. Each group will undergo a five-day programme, totaling 20 hours.

Engineer Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Licensing Agency at Dubai Municipality, explained that the initiative aims to strengthen national capabilities in construction. “Participants will be trained to manage a project at all stages, from design to completion, and will be provided with the consultations needed to ensure a smooth, high-quality workflow,” she said.

"The most important goal is to create a sustainable source of income for participants by obtaining an accredited license that enables them to manage projects," she added.

Who can apply?

Candidates should not have a current commercial licence for construction or contracting. “The most important thing is to have the experience. We take the most prepared, the one with the most experience," said Marwan.

When Khaleej Times asked if there’s specific age requirement, Marwan stated that anyone with experience and the drive to contribute to their country and community can apply.

A judging committee will select participants throughout the five-year programme. Registration requires submitting an application through Dubai Municipality's Dubai Engineering Qualification (DEQ) system, the official licensing channel for engineers, contractors, and suppliers.

Successful candidates will then undergo training and testing at the New Economy Academy, before moving on to obtain a business licence via Dubai Municipality and completing operations in the DEQ system.

The first group will start training from October 21 to 27, and the course is free for all UAE citizens. Participants will learn:

Project management

Contract, design, and cost management

Field-based supervisory and practical application

Team management and dispute resolution

Final evaluation

Supporting citizens

Marwan explained that the initiative draws on existing national expertise. “We have Emiratis with strong engineering backgrounds, whether working in government or retired. Why not benefit from their knowledge to help other citizens? This programme gives them a second life, allowing them to transform experience into a new source of income.”

Graduates of the programme will be able to register on a dedicated online platform where families can directly connect with certified project managers. These experts will support citizens in tracking construction timelines, choosing quality materials, and resolving disputes — all to prevent the delays that many Emirati families currently face.

“When we empower 500 project managers, we empower families to achieve their dream homes. This is about building capacity today and creating innovative solutions for the future,” Bin Ghalita said.

The initiative is just one of several programmes launched under the national entrepreneurship campaign, including:

Entrepreneurship Programme: Training 10,000 Emiratis in starting and scaling businesses. Emirati Tax Agent Programme: Licensing 500 Emiratis as certified tax agents over three years, in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority. Specialised Content Creator Programme: Training 50 Emiratis in producing economic and entrepreneurial content.

According to a video shared by Sheikh Mohammed, more than 50 public and private sector entities are participating in the campaign, which is expected to create 30,000 job opportunities over the next five years.