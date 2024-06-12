Dubai: New Expo grant offers up to $100,000 to women social entrepreneurs; how to apply

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 7:39 PM

Women social entrepreneurs can apply to get up to $100,000 grant from the newly launched Expo City Dubai Foundation “to support their grassroots initiatives that benefit people and the planet".

Submissions for the grant is open as of now. “We are ready to consider all proposals and support exciting, impactful initiatives in a timely manner,” Yousuf Caires, executive director at Expo City Dubai Foundation, told Khaleej Times.

“This is the first of many collaborative initiatives in partnership with Expo City Dubai’s Women’s Pavilion to create a centre for women social entrepreneurs… We will actively support with funding and investment, providing grants between $50,000 and $100,000,” he added.

The foundation will support entrepreneurs and assist start-ups.

Caires noted the Foundation was created to support social entrepreneurs across a wide range of sectors – be that climate, youth and education, people of determination or women. “We work together with a like-minded community of entrepreneurs, philanthropists, corporates and fellow foundations from around the world,” he underscored.