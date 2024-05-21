Dubai: New Dh55-billion community with ponds, parks to be built near Al Maktoum airport

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 12:36 PM

Emaar Properties, real-estate developer, on Tuesday launched Dh55-billion The Heights Country Club & Wellness, which will span over 81 million square feet.

Located 10 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, the project will house townhouses and semi-attached villas, a wellness centre, parks, ponds, lush greenways, and a country club. It also features cycling and jogging tracks, expansive parks, and numerous event plazas, integrated into the 1.3 million square metres of open space.

The community infrastructure includes schools, hospitals, mosques, and a large retail space with a variety of upscale shopping and dining options.

“By combining lush landscapes, advanced wellness facilities, and dynamic community spaces, we are creating an environment that goes beyond the typical aspects of luxury living by providing a holistic lifestyle that benefits residents' physical and mental health,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties.