Dubai Municipality has opened the 9,600-square-metre Ghadeer Al Tair Park near Al Quoz and Meydan. It is the first of 35 new-generation community parks being developed across the emirate, bringing sports and community facilities closer to residents.

The park reflects a new approach to neighbourhood public spaces and forms part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to develop a people-centred urban environment that encourages active lifestyles and strengthens community connections in line with the objectives of the Dubai Parks and Greenery Strategy 2040 and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The opening was attended by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, alongside senior Municipality executives and officials, as well as residents of Ghadeer Al Tair and their families, who explored the park's facilities and participated in recreational and community activities.

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A new take

The new generation of community parks builds on the traditional recreational role of public spaces while introducing a broader concept that integrates sports, recreation and community activities within residential neighbourhoods. These parks are designed to become a natural extension of the neighbourhood, serving residents of all ages and interests.

Ghadeer Al Tair Park has been designed to be accessible to surrounding residents within five minutes, encouraging walking, physical activity and more time outdoors. Its open, fence-free design creates direct connections with surrounding residential areas.

The park offers a range of facilities for the whole family, including two dedicated children's play areas — one for children aged two to five and another for those aged six to 12 — alongside a jogging track and outdoor fitness equipment. A multipurpose hall is also scheduled to open soon, providing additional space for community activities and programmes.

At the heart of the park is a dedicated community space designed to host events, gatherings and activities organised by local residents. This flexible space encourages everyday social interaction and provides a venue for neighbourhood celebrations and community-led programmes. Beyond recreation, the park also creates opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors to introduce innovative services and experiences that respond to the needs of residents and visitors.

'A broader approach to public spaces'

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "With the opening of Ghadeer Al Tair Park, the first of 35 new community parks, we are introducing a broader approach to the development of public spaces in Dubai. Our aim is to create destinations that extend beyond traditional recreation and respond to the everyday needs and interests of the communities they serve.

"By designing parks that are open, accessible and closely connected to residential areas, we are making them a natural extension of neighbourhood life. These spaces will provide more opportunities for physical activity, recreation and social interaction, while encouraging residents to play an active role in shaping the experiences and activities within their communities."

He added: "Our approach to developing public parks extends beyond expanding the number of facilities available across Dubai. We are also focused on enhancing the value these spaces bring to residents through thoughtful design, diverse recreational experiences, community-led activities and opportunities for private sector participation.

"Through this new generation of community parks, we aim to strengthen neighbourhood connections, encourage healthier and more active lifestyles, and contribute to making Dubai a more attractive, sustainable and liveable city."

Part of a wider green push

The project also supports the objectives of the Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030, launched by Dubai Municipality as part of its comprehensive strategic vision for developing the emirate's blue and green spaces. The roadmap encompasses projects valued at more than Dh4 billion, including the addition of over 120 parks and 200 sports fields and recreational spaces integrated into Dubai's green networks over a five-year period.

Dubai Municipality aims to establish the new generation of community parks as year-round destinations through a diverse programme of activities and experiences tailored to different age groups and interests, including seasonal programmes designed to encourage repeat visits.

The design and operation of the new parks also prioritise environmental sustainability, incorporating measures to enhance biodiversity, support climate adaptation and improve resource efficiency. These include expanded tree planting, the use of recycled water for irrigation and the adoption of renewable energy solutions, while artificial intelligence and robotics will be leveraged to enhance operational efficiency and optimise resource consumption.

The remaining parks under the project are scheduled to open between December 2026 and April 2027.