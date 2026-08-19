Dubai opens new community markets for workers in key labour areas

Dubai Municipality has opened three integrated community markets for workers. Located in Muhaisnah 2, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 and Al Quoz 4, these markets are already operational.

A fourth market in Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1 will open in the coming months. Together, the projects cover more than 69,000 square metres.

Each market offers eight types of services, including food kiosks, fruit and vegetable shops, meat and fish outlets, barber shops, tailoring services, sports facilities, and spaces for health awareness and community events.

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The initiative forms part of the municipality’s efforts to provide safe, organised and accessible environments where workers can meet their daily needs and access essential services, recreational amenities and sports facilities close to their accommodation.

Affordable prices

The markets provide an integrated model for community services, combining essential goods at affordable prices with everyday services and supporting facilities.

The three operational markets feature 866 kiosks and stalls, bringing shopping, services, sports and recreational activities together in one location.

The initiative has already benefitted more than 640,000 workers and recorded a 99 per cent satisfaction rate, according to the municipality.

More than 69 community events have been held at the markets, drawing over 800,000 attendances. The municipality also organised 16 awareness workshops covering health and safety, food safety, first aid, public health and emergency preparedness, which benefitted more than 16,500 workers.

Safe spaces

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the markets provide workers with safe, organised spaces close to their accommodation.

"These projects have been developed in line with planning standards that support convenient access to essential services and sustainable facilities that respond to workers' daily needs," she said.

She added that the markets reflect Dubai's approach to developing community infrastructure through planning, institutional integration and private-sector collaboration.

Dubai Municipality is working with private sector partners to operate and manage the markets, ensuring compliance with health, safety and sustainability requirements.

The project has also received external recognition, including the British Safety Council Award in Category A, and provides a scalable operational model that can support the development of similar community facilities in Dubai and across the UAE.