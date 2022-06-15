Dubai: New communications programme to train 500 government employees

Cooperation between entities needed to prepare talented Emiratis in media sector, Sheikh Ahmed says

Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 9:59 PM

A programme aims to train 500 employees in the communications departments of various government and semi-government entities in Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, approved the launch of the government communications programme called ‘DXB500’.

The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) is tasked with implementing the programme.

This came as Sheikh Ahmed chaired the council’s second meeting in 2022. He issued directives to begin drafting a comprehensive plan to develop the various constituents of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), including visual, audio, print and digital media platforms.

Sheikh Ahmed stressed the importance of cooperation between various government entities to prepare talented Emiratis in the media sector “to effectively participate and take the lead in the rapidly evolving global media industry”.

“We will conduct a comprehensive review of the various sectors of Dubai Media Incorporated and promptly initiate its development process. Dubai’s growing global prominence requires world-class and modern media capable of keeping pace with its development. Dubai’s media sector will have a huge responsibility during the next growth phase, and our task is to enable it to perform its duties perfectly.”

Mona Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said the council would hold a series of meetings over the next few weeks to assess the situation and draft a comprehensive and integrated strategy.

“We will work with DMI, which has become part of the Dubai Media Council, to develop a swift and a comprehensive plan that viewers and audiences will soon notice. Once we’ve put together a plan that addresses the objectives, we will propose it for approval before commencing its execution. Our objective for DMI is to take quantum leaps and evolve into a well-respected international player on the back of content excellence,” Al Marri added.