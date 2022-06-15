Dubai: New communications programme to train 500 government employees

It offers them relief from high afternoon temperatures
UAE5 hours ago
A programme aims to train 500 employees in the communications departments of various government and semi-government entities in Dubai.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, approved the launch of the government communications programme called ‘DXB500’.
The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) is tasked with implementing the programme.
This came as Sheikh Ahmed chaired the council’s second meeting in 2022. He issued directives to begin drafting a comprehensive plan to develop the various constituents of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), including visual, audio, print and digital media platforms.
Sheikh Ahmed stressed the importance of cooperation between various government entities to prepare talented Emiratis in the media sector “to effectively participate and take the lead in the rapidly evolving global media industry”.
“We will conduct a comprehensive review of the various sectors of Dubai Media Incorporated and promptly initiate its development process. Dubai’s growing global prominence requires world-class and modern media capable of keeping pace with its development. Dubai’s media sector will have a huge responsibility during the next growth phase, and our task is to enable it to perform its duties perfectly.”
Mona Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said the council would hold a series of meetings over the next few weeks to assess the situation and draft a comprehensive and integrated strategy.
“We will work with DMI, which has become part of the Dubai Media Council, to develop a swift and a comprehensive plan that viewers and audiences will soon notice. Once we’ve put together a plan that addresses the objectives, we will propose it for approval before commencing its execution. Our objective for DMI is to take quantum leaps and evolve into a well-respected international player on the back of content excellence,” Al Marri added.
It offers them relief from high afternoon temperatures
UAE5 hours ago
Motorist was driving on Khor Fakkan road when incident happened
UAE5 hours ago
It will now have legal, financial and administrative autonomy to carry out its activities; Dubai Government owns all the shares of Salik Company PJSC
UAE6 hours ago
The 13-year-old from Abu Dhabi will team up with a Marriott resort chef to create fusion cuisine
UAE6 hours ago
Decision will improve supply, stabilise rates in local market, say retailers
UAE6 hours ago
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in south Iran at 3.50pm
UAE6 hours ago
Enthusiasts could be among the first to own the collectible digital art pieces
UAE7 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meet Emirates Lunar Mission team
UAE8 hours ago