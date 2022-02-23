Dubai: New centre to provide orthopaedics services, including robotic joint replacement, structural spine surgeries

It has been established at the Gargash Hospital, UAE’s first female Emirati- owned, multi-speciality hospital

Ghada Sawalmah, CEO of Gargash Hospital with Faizal E Kottikollon founder and chairman of KEF Holdings

By Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 9:46 PM

A Dubai-based hospital announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind centre of excellence for the treatment of bone and joint disorders in the Emirate on Wednesday.

The centre has been established at the Gargash Hospital, UAE’s first female Emirati- owned, multi-speciality hospital, in collaboration with leading Kerala-based Meitra Hospital.

The facility, to be officially inaugurated on March 1, will provide patients with comprehensive Orthopaedics services, including robotic joint replacement and structural spine surgeries. Meitra Hospital is owned by Dubai-based KEF Holdings.

The two organisations signed a partnership agreement on Tuesday.

Officials at Meitra Hospital told Khaleej Times that the new centre at Gargash Hospital will be equipped with the CORI Robotics Surgical System, one of the most advanced and efficient, real-intelligence hand-held robotics solutions for joint replacement surgeries.

“The UAE has always been a step ahead with its innovations and collaborations, and the healthcare sector is accelerating in this space with its advancements. We hope this new centre for bone and joint will help patients access effective and efficient treatment models,” said Ghada Sawalmah, CEO of Gargash Hospital.

Led by Dr George Abraham, chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Meitra, the team at the Center of Excellence for Bone and Joint in Dubai will comprise Dr Sameer Ali Paravath, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon and head of joint replacement and arthroscopy.

The doctor is credited to have performed more than 400 total knee replacement surgeries in the last six months enabled by the second-generation CORI Robotics Surgical System.

How does the CORI Robotics Surgical System work?

The CORI Surgical System uses handheld robotics-assisted technology that helps the surgeon plan and perform the procedure.

It also gives surgeons a three-dimensional view to help finalise and verify the selection of the knee implant and create a plan for surgery without the need for either a CT scan or MRI.

The system simplifies the surgical process with pinpoint accuracy to place the knee implants through real-time imaging, carefully treating the soft tissues to attain optimised alignment and balance, which significantly improves the natural function and life expectancy of the knee, over regular, conventional joint replacement surgery. There will be less pain, reduced risk of muscle damage, less rehabilitation time leading to an earlier, smoother return to an active lifestyle.

Hospital officials also said the new partnership’s key offering is structural spine surgeries.

The treatment methodologies would be useful for patients with back pain with conditions that fail to be medically treated such as degenerative discs, scoliosis, kyphosis, spinal column deformities, infection, fractures and herniated discs.

Structural spine surgeries help correct spinal deformities, speed recovery, minimize post-operative pain and improve recovery.

“We are glad to associate with Gargash Hospital. Meitra has a strong reputation in Orthopaedics, and our international launch in Dubai with Gargash Hospital is a significant milestone in bringing quality healthcare to patients in the UAE and GCC,” said Faizal E Kottikollon founder and chairman of KEF Holdings.