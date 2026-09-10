Dubai schools adopt new framework for students as jobs in the future 'do not yet exist'

Private schools and higher education institutions in Dubai will follow new standards for academic and career guidance aimed at helping students make informed choices about their education, develop future-ready skills and prepare for a changing job market.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has launched the FutuReady Standards, a framework that sets expectations for academic and career guidance from the early years through to graduation.

The FutuReady Framework: The Dubai Standards for Academic Guidance and Career Readiness in Educational Institutions establishes nine standards covering areas including structured guidance programmes, future skills, career pathways, experiential learning, labour market insights, family and community engagement, digital and artificial intelligence-enabled guidance, and inclusive, student-centred support.

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The framework is designed to help students make informed decisions about subjects, programmes, universities and future careers while developing skills that can be applied across different jobs and stages of life.

It also calls for greater exposure to real-world learning, professional leadership in guidance, family involvement and access to technologies such as artificial intelligence. The standards include personalised support for all students, including students of determination.

“Many of the jobs our students will do in the future do not yet exist,” said Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA.

“This is why academic and career guidance today must go beyond helping students choose subjects, programmes or universities. The FutuReady Framework is about preparing young people to navigate uncertainty, develop transferable skills, and make informed decisions throughout their lives.”

The framework aligns with Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) and the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which focus on developing the skills and adaptability needed for emerging sectors and Dubai’s future economy.

Dubai’s private schools will have three years to implement or further develop their academic and career guidance provision in line with the FutuReady Standards.

KHDA has published separate handbooks for schools and higher education institutions, setting out expected practices and indicators based on their respective educational settings.

The authority will also organise a series of workshops for education leaders and practitioners to explain the standards and provide practical guidance on implementation.

KHDA has signed a collaboration agreement with the National Career Development Association (NCDA) to support the framework’s launch and implementation. The partnership will focus on research and professional development to strengthen academic and career guidance across educational institutions.

Dr Brett Anderson, President-Elect of NCDA, said the collaboration would support the development of guidance practices that help students make informed choices and prepare for meaningful futures.

The FutuReady Framework and accompanying handbooks are available on the KHDA website.