'Dubai never stops inspiring': Sheikh Hamdan thanks 307,000 runners

"Good Morning Dubai" rung out, and music sounded over the speakers as a whopping 307,000 runners turned Sheikh Zayed Road into one giant running track. Athletes held up the UAE flag, took selfies in front of the emirate's iconic landmarks, and walked to the beats, with radio jockeys' announcements getting the crowd more energetic.

The massive turn-out had the city in awe, with participants holding up their phones to try and capture the sheer enormity of the event as the road turned into a playground for people, rather than a highway for cars.

It was not just the residents who were inspired; Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to social media to thank the 307,000 runners who took part in the Dubai Run.

Sharing a video of the fitness event, he said: "Dubai never stops inspiring". Watch the video here:

Aerial stunts and drones took over the sky while runners took over the ground. Dubai Mall, Metro – everywhere you looked, the sea of blue was endless. Not just a fitness challenge, Dubai Run was a day of community; families and individuals hailing from different parts of the globe who call UAE their home took to the roads on a common journey and a common goal.

Children as young as four accompanied their parents hand-in-hand, walking, sightseeing, and talking all in one. Dubai took the phrase "for all ages and all levels" literally, and a number of senior citizens also joined the event.

After the run, authorities conducted cleaning operations and security sweeps before opening up the highway to vehicles. The 2025 edition has wrapped up, runners are already looking forward to next year's event, with some setting more ambitious goals.