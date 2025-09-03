  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB weather-sun.svg42°C

Dubai: Nakheel Mall gets new name, becomes Palm Jumeirah Mall

The mall also unveiled its redeveloped section on September 3, welcoming an impressive line-up of international and homegrown fashion, lifestyle, and dining brands

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 1:08 PM

Top Stories

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Asia Cup in UAE: How India, Pakistan could face each other up to 3 times in a month

Asia Cup in UAE: How India, Pakistan could face each other up to 3 times in a month

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), the owner and operator of one of Dubai’s most extensive retail portfolios, has officially announced the renaming of Nakheel Mall to Palm Jumeirah Mall.

Coinciding with the rebrand, the mall unveiled its redeveloped section on September 3, welcoming an impressive line-up of international and homegrown fashion, lifestyle, and dining brands. The new offering features global fashion houses such as Paul Smith, Boss, Lacoste, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sandro, Maje, and Lululemon, alongside regional and homegrown favourites including The Giving Movement, Lime, and 12 Storeez. Luxury accessories and children’s fashion labels such as Furla, Swarovski, Jacadi, and Pablosky further enhance the mall’s family-friendly appeal.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Keenan Garrido’s “Descent Into Self” acquired for Dh75,000 by Wella Mañabo of Wels Gallery

thumb-image

Sharjah tri-series: Spinners dominate as Afghanistan beat Pakistan

thumb-image

New iPhone 17 leaks suggest Apple may ditch SIM card slots globally

thumb-image

Serena coaching from afar as Venus and Fernandez reach US Open doubles quarters

thumb-image

Crowd Digital announces forthcoming launch of Hemaya platform in cooperation with Dubai Police

 

The dining scene at Palm Jumeirah Mall has also been elevated with new arrivals including Home Bakery, Brunch & Cake, Le Majlis, Al Beiruti, %Arabica, and the internationally acclaimed Konjiki Hototogisu and Gyu Kaku. Shoppers can also enjoy unique entertainment and design concepts from Lego and Kartell, ensuring the mall continues to deliver an immersive lifestyle experience.

Since its opening in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has established itself as a key destination, welcoming millions of visitors each year. With its refreshed identity and redeveloped wing, DHAM aims to set new benchmarks for shopping, dining, and leisure in Dubai, aligning with its broader strategy of creating vibrant lifestyle destinations across the city.

Adding to its culinary allure, the mall retains its popular West Rooftop dining hub, home to restaurants such as 3 Cuts, Samakje, Gatsby, Chalet Berezka, and Cheesefarm.