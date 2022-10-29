Dubai: Naif one of city's most vital commercial districts, says police chief

Latest addition to the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline set to break record when finished
During an inspection visit to Naif Police Station, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts exerted by the Station's employees and encouraged them to continue work with high efficiency and effectiveness towards enhancing the security and safety of the emirate.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri inspected the Station's readiness and efforts to ensure safety in the jurisdiction area. He also praised the Station for the distinguished level and efforts made to maintain road safety and deliver lectures to raise awareness among residents in the area.
He confirmed that Naif area is one of the vital commercial districts in Dubai, which requires harnessing all possibilities to provide the best services to customers, especially since there are many businesses in the area, including exchange centres, banks, and shops, most notably the Gold Souk and Souq Murshid.
He was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Dr Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station; Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Administration Affairs; Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, Acting Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs; Colonel Adel Al Joker, Assistant General Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Criminal Investigation Affairs, and a number of officers and employees.
ALSO READ:
Latest addition to the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline set to break record when finished
'The banner of our pride, glory and sovereignty will remain high in the sky,' the UAE Vice-President says in a tweet
The firm said the defendant was in charge of collecting money from customers who rented cars
Both men from Kerala lived in the Middle East for almost 25 years and have been residents of Fujairah for the last 16 years
UAE Vice-President and Egyptian President El Sisi review the growing bilateral relationship between both countries
Earnings from hotels amount to more than Dh200 million with 46 per cent growth in room revenue
Leaders underscore importance of taking action to ease tension and promote dialogue to resolve crises
Pool of local interns to be created over four years as part of ongoing efforts to support government's AI strategy