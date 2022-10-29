Dubai: Naif one of city's most vital commercial districts, says police chief

The area has many exchange centres, banks, and shops, most notably the Gold Souk and Souq Murshid

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 12:01 PM

During an inspection visit to Naif Police Station, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts exerted by the Station's employees and encouraged them to continue work with high efficiency and effectiveness towards enhancing the security and safety of the emirate.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri inspected the Station's readiness and efforts to ensure safety in the jurisdiction area. He also praised the Station for the distinguished level and efforts made to maintain road safety and deliver lectures to raise awareness among residents in the area.

He confirmed that Naif area is one of the vital commercial districts in Dubai, which requires harnessing all possibilities to provide the best services to customers, especially since there are many businesses in the area, including exchange centres, banks, and shops, most notably the Gold Souk and Souq Murshid.

He was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Dr Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station; Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Hareb Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Administration Affairs; Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, Acting Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs; Colonel Adel Al Joker, Assistant General Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Criminal Investigation Affairs, and a number of officers and employees.

