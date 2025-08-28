  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai's mystery shoppers issue 4,905 reports for companies in first half of 2025

Requests to join the programme also surged by 36.8 per cent, reaching 2,427, up from 1,774 last year

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 12:31 PM

Mystery shoppers issued 4,905 reports for companies participating in Dubai Chambers’ Service Excellence Programme in the first half of 2025. This represents a 24.8 per cent increase from 3,934 reports during the same period in 2024. Requests to join the programme also surged by 36.8 per cent, reaching 2,427, up from 1,774 last year.

“This reflects the growing commitment of companies to strengthen their competitive edge and raise customer service standards,” Dubai Chambers said in a statement on Thursday.

The Service Excellence Programme provides participating companies with quarterly mystery shopper reports, offering detailed feedback on their customer service performance. Evaluations cover branch appearance, policies and procedures, staff performance, service delivery, payment transactions, services for people of determination, and customer satisfaction metrics. Digital channels and other service enhancements are also assessed.

These reports highlight strengths and areas for improvement, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions and implement targeted strategies to enhance the customer experience.

The programme spans multiple sectors, including fashion retail, financial services, transportation, health and wellness, shopping centres, and hypermarkets.