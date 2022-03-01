Dubai Museum of the Future: Eight government entities win UAE Innovates Award

This is the largest national initiative of its kind by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation

Tue 1 Mar 2022, 3:23 PM

Eight government entities bagged the UAE Innovates Award during a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future (MOTF) on Monday.

The winning projects were selected from almost 500 submissions based on novelty, replicability, impact, speed, and proactivity in the second edition of the annual awards ceremony.

The event concluded UAE Innovates 2022, the largest national initiative of its kind by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI). Federal and local government entities displayed futuristic projects in events and activities across the seven Emirates throughout February.

The initiative, which aims to encourage innovation in UAE's society, attracted government entities, the private sector, academia, and community members, officials said.

The ceremony was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; and Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said: “Our leadership has ensured innovation is a central pillar of the UAE for the next 50 years. The activities of UAE Innovates 2022 reflect the UAE’s efforts to cultivate a culture of innovation within government and society through various initiatives, projects, and events. The UAE Innovates Award embodies the government’s strategy to incubate and develop innovative solutions and stimulate creative ideas from government employees to find solutions to challenges.”

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, commented: “The UAE Government has succeeded in making innovation a common practice within government and society to prepare a new generation of innovators, enhancing their capabilities and motivating them to participate in developing proactive solutions for future challenges, thus contributing to improving lives.”

Al Hashimi congratulated the award winners and called on them to continue to actively participate in finding new and innovative solutions to challenges.

The winning projects

The UAE Innovates Award ceremony recognized eight government agencies that presented innovative projects across six main categories: the automation of government procedures; digital leadership; resource utilization, simplifying procedures; social services; and the best radical innovation.

The winning projects will be included in the third edition of the UAE Innovations Report.

Emirates Health Services. Photo supplied.

The Best Innovation Award for the Automation of Government Procedures

The Artificial Intelligence Dementia Diagnosis Project, launched by Emirates Health Services (EHS),won the Best Innovation Award for the Automation of Government Procedures. The computer program is based on a five-minute cognition assessment tool using AI technology. It provides objective criteria of cognitive performance in elderly people.

The Best Innovation in Digital Leadership

The Digital Health Passport Project, affiliated with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), won the digital leadership category. It is an innovative digital model that merges the online systems of the public and private health sectors to provide accurate real-time data that can support decision-making and provide a mechanism for following-up on cases to ensure a rapid response. The project has benefits Dubai's residents and citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic period, as well as the recovery phase. It positively impacted the performance of Dubai’s healthcare ecosystem, while attaining the fastest response rates for positive cases.

Most Innovative Use of Resources

The winner in the Most Innovative Use of Resources category was Ajman Department of Finance's Forsan Robots, which harnesses robotic process automation to monitor the implementation of the government's budget, benefitting all government agencies.

Most Innovative Government Process

The Most Innovative Government Process category was shared by two entities: The Ministry of Community Development and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority for their e-connection social security project. The project succeeded in e-connecting with 44 government and local entities to ensure facilitation and acceleration of work. It contributed to conducting over 18 million transactions in 29 months, saving more than Dh7 billion in providing services costs and reducing the number of visits by 22,000 annually. This has saved more than Dh10 million in the social security budget annually and reduced the social security beneficiaries gap from 200,000 to 80,000 per month while cutting the waiting list in half.

Most Innovative Community Services

In the Most Innovative Community Services category, the award went to Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority for its innovative Comprehensive Childhood Data System. An advanced analytics platform using the latest technologies. This platform conducts a 360 degree study of a child's situation to understand the challenges facing the early childhood sector and highlight areas of improvement in this sector to support decisions and policymakers. This system has revealed that children of underprivileged families are facing challenges at an emirate level, which led to the formation of a work team from various government agencies to design targeted support programs to address this challenge.

Ministry of Interior. Photo supplied.

Most Innovative Disruptive Project

The Ministry of Interior was the winner in this category with its Facial Recognition for Remote Digital Verification of Digital Transactions and Identities project, a digital portal for remotely authenticating digital transactions and identities using facial recognition. The project succeeded in authenticating more than 2 million digital identity accounts, opening more than 40,000 bank accounts, and testing more than 20,000 applicants.

Dubai Customs also won with its Customs Dolphins project, a smart dolphin-like remotely controlled aquatic robot that moves at high speeds on the surface of the sea and carries a camera that can be controlled from above or below to monitor vessels and maritime traffic.

