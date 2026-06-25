Dubai's Museum of Future calls on public for invention ideas ahead of 5-year anniversary

Dubai's Museum of the Future is calling people across the UAE as well as around the world to give ideas to help design the next generation of its experiences.

This will include innovative ideas and proposals that contribute to the museum's future-oriented content as it prepares for a new phase of development coinciding with its five-year anniversary.

The public has been urged to submit their ideas through the museum's social media channels. Submissions will be considered as part of the museum’s ongoing plans to refresh its experiences, exhibitions, and innovations, with further details to be announced in due course.

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"Unlike traditional museums that document the past, the Museum of the Future explores what tomorrow could become and the opportunities science, technology, and innovation create for building a better future. The future is not something we wait for, it is something we create through knowledge, imagination, and action," said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future.

The museum's next phase is set to introduce a new generation of deeper, more immersive, and highly interactive experiences exploring the major scientific and technological shifts expected to reshape economies, societies, and everyday life over the coming decades.

The initiative reinforces the museum's role as a global platform that brings together scientists, innovators, researchers, technologists, and changemakers from around the world to explore bold ideas, develop solutions to humanity’s most pressing challenges, and create immersive experiences that examine the future of critical sectors and emerging technologies.

Since opening its doors in February 2022, the Museum of the Future has reinforced Dubai’s position as a global destination for future thinking and innovation, bringing together scientists, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and technology pioneers from around the world while providing a platform to explore the opportunities created by rapid scientific and technological advancement for people and societies.

With inputs from Wam