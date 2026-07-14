Dubai Museum of the Future announces current exhibition to close in September 2026

Dubai's Museum of the Future has announced that visitors will be able to visit the current exhibition until mid-September this year.

Work will then begin on the "next generation of experiences", which are set to be unveiled in 2027, aimed at marking the museum's fifth anniversary.

These future experiences will be inspired by ideas and suggestions shared by individuals from around the world.

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The announcement comes after the museum’s recent global call for ideas, inviting the public to contribute suggestions and proposals that could help shape the next generation of its interactive experiences. More than 1,000 ideas and suggestions were received through the museum’s social media platforms.

The new experiences currently under development will offer more interactive ways for visitors to explore the opportunities and challenges that will shape the decades ahead.

"Unlike traditional museums that document the past, the Museum of the Future explores what tomorrow could become and the opportunities science, technology, and innovation create for building a better future. The future is not something we wait for, it is something we create through knowledge, imagination, and action," Mohammad Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, earlier said.

The museum's next phase is set to introduce a new generation of deeper, more immersive, and highly interactive experiences exploring the major scientific and technological shifts expected to reshape economies, societies, and everyday life over the coming decades.

The attraction will announce further details about this development in the coming months, including the future experiences and programmes it will introduce.