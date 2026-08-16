Dubai's Museum of Illusions closes after 8 years in Al Seef; residents nostalgic

Dubai's beloved Museum of Illusions has officially closed its doors, the museum announced on its social media.

Located at the historic Souk Al Seef area in Bur Dubai, the museum said its "chapter here [Souk Al Seef] has come to an end".

The museum that originally opened on September 12, 2018, thanked its visitors and said it "hoped to see them again", after almost eight years of entertaining visitors.

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Khaleej Times has reached out to the museum for a statement regarding the closure.

Situated beside the old Creek, it was part of the international Museum of Illusions franchise that first started in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015.

The museum featured over 60 visual and educational exhibits featuring holograms, stereograms, optical illusions, and immersive rooms that were designed to engage visitors of all ages.

While the museum was open to visitors, tickets would range between Dh40 and Dh370. Here is the breakdown:

General admission

Children -3-15 years): Dh65

Adults (16 and above): Dh90

Senior (60 and above): Dh75

Family (2 adults and 2 children): Dh250

Family and friends (5 tickets): Dh370

People of Determination: Dh40

UAE residents

Children (3-15 years): Dh55

Adults (16 and above): Dh80

Seniors (60 and above): Dh65

Family (Two adults and two children): Dh220

People of Determination: Dh40

Residents reminisce 'mind-opening' museum

The news of the closure quickly spread online, with residents expressing their disappointment and hopes for a reopening in the future.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dubai resident Yassel H, said the museum was one of the first spots she visited after she moved to the city.

"I was fascinated by the whole experience. It was mind-opening. The fact that not everything you see is real made me think more about illusions and how the mind works. Among all the experiences in the museum, I enjoyed the upside down posture and the deceiving mirrors the most. It's sad the place is closing for good as I think its a quite different from usual Dubai attractions for children and adults alike."

Another resident revealed how she really wanted to visit but now would not be able to. "I have never been here but my parents always promised to bring me once they got more money. Please stay a couple more weeks," said Gabriel Franco.

Netizens also took to social media to react to the announcement. "I visited it and loved it..sad to see it close down," wrote one user.

Comments flooded with parents hoping it would reopen again in another branch so their children could enjoy the fun educational experience. "See you again where? Are you opening another branch?"