Dubai Municipality restructures 20 services, permits for residents, businesses

Dubai Municipality has reorganised 20 services for individuals and businesses as part of its efforts to simplify procedures and improve customer experience.

The initiative supports Dubai's ambition to set global standards for government service quality and aligns with the Services 360 Policy.

As part of the reorganisation, the operating models of 13 services have been modified. Some have been integrated into other services, while others have been converted into procedures or reports. A few services have been discontinued where they were no longer needed as standalone offerings.

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For example, requests to modify stormwater drainage points and inspection chamber levels have been integrated into building licensing services. Permits for building maintenance in historic areas and approvals for interior designs in such areas have also been incorporated into relevant building licensing services.

The permit for advertising structures on building rooftops or vacant plots has been merged into the relevant modification service. Requests to issue completion certificates without contractor or consultant approval have been incorporated into the completion certificate service.

Requests to implement residential land allocation orders for UAE nationals have been integrated into the services of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Permits to practise agricultural activities are now processed as instant approvals within the commercial licensing service of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The service for renewing desert tourism camp contracts has been converted into a procedure, while the classification of public health pest samples will now be provided as a report.

Dubai Municipality has also discontinued four standalone services: technical reports describing plots of land and existing buildings; requests from government entities to assess the structural condition of buildings; requests for attestation of certificates of conformity; and specialised training services provided by Dubai Central Laboratory.

Services transferred

In a move to strengthen government integration and reduce duplication, seven specialised services have been transferred to the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

This provides customers with greater clarity regarding the responsibilities of each government entity.

The transferred services include permits for drilling wells and using groundwater; environmental permits for industrial projects; environmental permits for development and infrastructure projects; requests for marine data; permits to obtain agricultural soil; recreational marine fishing permits using rod and line; and no-objection certificates for activities within nature reserves.

Customer-first approach

Manal Bin Yaarouf, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, said the reorganisation reflects the authority's commitment to understanding customers' needs.

"Dubai Municipality continues to develop its service ecosystem from a customer-first perspective," she said. "This enables us to simplify procedures and direct each service towards the most efficient operating model or responsible entity."

She added that the goal is to deliver seamless, proactive and integrated services that meet customer expectations while enhancing satisfaction and quality of life.

The reorganisation will reduce unnecessary procedures, improve service delivery pathways and ensure that services are provided through the most appropriate operating model or government entity.

Through continuous review of its service portfolio, Dubai Municipality remains committed to placing customers at the centre of service design and delivery.