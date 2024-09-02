Dubai Municipality resolves more than 500,000 calls in first half of 2024

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 6:35 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:02 PM

In the first half of 2024, the Dubai Municipality call centre tackled over 500,000 calls from people across the UAE seeking their assistance.

The call centre resolved each and every call within the specified time, the Municipality posted on its social media handle, in an indication of its commitment to offer top-notch services to ensure the well-being and quality of life for the residents of Dubai.

Of these interactions, 326,958 were through phone calls, 129,381 via virtual assistant while 28,064 were emails. There were also 45,061 digital system reports and 16,641 automated responses. The Municipality also handled 419 live broadcasts and 598 social media exchanges.