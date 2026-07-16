Look: Dubai's most beautiful, sustainable home gardens win total prize of Dh300,000

From solar-powered lights lining garden pathways to composting systems tucked neatly beside beds of climate-adapted plants, the home gardens that competed in Dubai’s third “Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden” competition went above and beyond this year.

Dubai Municipality honoured the 10 winners whose green spaces stood out from more than 100 entries across the emirate. They shared a Dh300,000 prize pool between them.

The competition, which drew both UAE nationals and residents, is part of Dubai Municipality’s broader push to get communities actively involved in expanding the city’s green spaces and advancing its sustainability goals, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Of the 100-plus entries received, 18 homes were shortlisted for a final on-site evaluation before the top 10 were selected.

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Top winners

Nafisa Al Falasi was awarded first place and received Dh100,000. Her garden stood out for its carefully curated diversity of plant species suited to the local climate, the excellent health and maintenance of plants, and the effective use of side and rear garden spaces. It also demonstrated efficient irrigation, strong soil health management, and the use of organic fertilisation.

Mariam Al Nuaimi secured second place and took home Dh70,000. Her garden was recognised for its highly efficient and well-organised home composting system, exceptional health of the plants, and the intelligent use of available space to enhance plant diversity.

Jamal Al Matari claimed third place and received Dh40,000. His garden featured an impressive variety of trees, shrubs, and plants that created an attractive habitat for birds and beneficial insects. The garden also stood out for its smart irrigation system to optimise water consumption and solar-powered lighting.

The owners of the top five winning gardens were also awarded the “Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden” medal in recognition of their excellence.

Growing environmental awareness

Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Awadi, Director of the Agriculture Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the importance of the competition in advancing sustainability objectives.

“Building an environmental culture begins with everyday practices at home, and home gardens play an important role in enhancing biodiversity, expanding green spaces, and improving quality of life,” he said.

“The continued growth in participation reflects increasing community awareness of the importance of environmental sustainability and the role home gardens can play in supporting environmental resilience and enhancing the emirate’s visual identity,” Al Awadi added.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of specialists and engineers in agriculture, sustainability, and urban landscaping. The evaluation was based on two main pillars — sustainable implementation and visual and aesthetic excellence.

Criteria included water-use efficiency, soil health, waste management, energy efficiency, and innovation in applying modern technologies.