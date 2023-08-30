Dubai Municipality launches new online portal to access property data

The country's hot, arid climate presents an issue, as the crop typically grows in more temperate conditions
Dubai Municipality has launched a new online portal that provides property owners easy access to their land and property data, including construction licences and certificates of completion.
The new portal is part of the Municipality’s continuous efforts to develop exceptional digital services that enhance service access, user experience and customer satisfaction.
Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "The new online portal is part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to offer digital services that are both comprehensive and cutting-edge. The platform has been specially designed to enhance user experience and customer satisfaction. This innovative initiative is more than a service, it represents a commitment to streamlining customer interactions in alignment with Dubai's aspirations for a digitally-advanced and inclusive society. It sets a new global standard for government services, while significantly enhancing both daily life and business operations through proactive, efficient and effective service delivery.
Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency, said: “This new service provides owners with convenient and quick access to their land and property data. The service aims to raise service benchmarks for corporate and individual clients and meet their requirements efficiently and speedily by providing a seamless, fast and comprehensive digital user experience.”
Customers can access the new service through Dubai Municipality’s Digital Portal. They will be directed to a control panel, where they can register with their UAE Pass account. Once they complete registration, they can access the data, a summary and the status of service requests.
By selecting a specific plot of land, users can instantly view essential details such as the area name, type of ownership and issuance date of the sitemap, with options to download schemes. Additionally, the portal offers detailed information on building permits, including licence date, type and numbers, all of which are downloadable. Users can also easily access completion certificate details, including type, issue date and application number.
