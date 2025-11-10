Want to be future-ready? Dubai's new 'micro-master' degree to train you for tomorrow

A first-of-its-kind 'micro-master' degree in planning and future foresight for municipal work is being launched in Dubai, with academic experts calling it the "new landscape of higher education".

The six-month hybrid course will allow participants to tackle real-world workplace challenges and develop practical solutions they can apply immediately after completing the programme. It is being launched by Dubai Municipality in partnership with the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai and can be the basis for a master’s degree.

“After completing the six-month programme, participants receive an accredited and internationally recognised academic certificate,” said Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT Dubai. “If they are satisfied with what they’ve achieved, they can return to their jobs and apply what they’ve learned. However, if they wish to continue their studies, they can pursue a master’s degree, and the credits earned during the program will count toward it."

He added that this is how the future of higher education will look. “In this fast-paced world, people don't want to spend a year and a half learning something that they are not practicing when they can learn the same information in six months and start a business,” he said. “It's not only about education. It's about envisioning what is next, exploring future scenarios, developing innovative solutions at the university, and asking the right questions to stay ahead of change."

'Micro-master' degree programme

The comprehensive programme will explore qualitative and quantitative foresight methodologies, ranging from scenario planning and strategic road mapping to environmental scanning and vision-building. Participants will undertake hands-on capstone projects addressing real-world challenges, supported by international foresight experts.

Taught by world-renowned experts in future foresight and urban governance, the course will focus on emerging trends affecting municipal services, public safety, recreation, and sustainable development. Dr. Yousef said that students will tackle various critical topics, including achieving net zero by 2050, ensuring food security, addressing climate change, and designing sustainable urban environments.

"These challenges cannot be met in isolation," he said. "They require us to think and act as one unified entity working towards a common vision of the future."

Anticipate change

The initiative is designed to institutionalise future foresight capabilities across the Dubai Municipality’s strategic leadership, equipping participants with the tools to anticipate trends, manage uncertainty, and formulate adaptive strategies that support Dubai’s long-term urban, environmental, and economic objectives.

“Anticipating change is not a luxury; it is a responsibility that reinforces our collective readiness for the future,” said Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of DM. “It strengthens municipal leadership and builds advanced capabilities in future foresight, ensuring our teams are more agile and better equipped to manage operations and make informed decisions grounded in emerging trends.”