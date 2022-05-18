Dubai Municipality, Land Department restructure plans to create business opportunities worth Dh10 billion

Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum briefed about performance and recent projects of two entities

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 8:12 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council, were briefed on the strategic and restructuring plans of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing and Member of the Dubai Council.

During the meeting, they reviewed the performance and recent projects of the two entities and stressed on the importance of increasing productivity and developing comprehensive strategic plans to achieve the organisations’ objectives.

The new restructuring plan of Dubai Municipality seeks to transform itself into an organisation with a private sector mindset and create new business opportunities worth Dh10 billion per year.

Sheikh Hamdan said that guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government efficiency in the next phase of the nation’s growth, Dubai’s government departments are seeking to further streamline operations and enhance competitiveness. “The comprehensive restructuring plan of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Land Department forms part of Dubai’s efforts to transform itself into the world’s best city to live and work and ensure its services and operations keep pace with the evolving global environment. It also seeks to raise Dubai’s ranking in various global indicators including environmental sustainability, food security, healthcare, and real estate investment,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The teams in the two departments have a great responsibility to lead and manage Dubai’s strategic projects. We will be closely following their progress and supporting them to achieve their objectives,” he added.

Sheikh Maktoum said: “To achieve our future aspirations, we need to be responsive to the needs of the community and enhance our productivity and quality. The next phase will see Dubai further improving its services and raising its level of government excellence. We will be closely monitoring the performance of government entities.”

The restructuring plan also aims to reduce operational costs by 10%, and improve the quality of services by 20%, in addition to maximising the economic, tourism and commercial potential of the Municipality's public assets.

The restructuring plan for Dubai Land Department seeks to improve the competitiveness of Dubai’s real estate sector and improve operational efficiency by 20%.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Mohammed Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office and Secretary General of the Dubai Council.