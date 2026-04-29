Injured gazelle rescued, treated after Dubai cyclist posts video on Instagram

An injured gazelle spotted on a Dubai roadside received prompt care and treatment, thanks to the swift response of Dubai Municipality. A cyclist had spotted the injured animal limping on the roadside and alerted authorities.

Almir Mujic, a Dubai-based Bosnian cyclist, was out on a ride on the Al Qudra cycle track when he spotted the animal hiding in the bushes. His attempt to approach made the gazelle run away, when Mujic noticed that the animal was limping.

It seemed that one of its front legs was injured. Mujic, while posting the video, said he did not know who to call in such a situation. Other users commented on the post and tagged Dubai Municipality.

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Some time later, Mujic updated in the comments that Dubai Municipality was looking for the injured animal. He also shared the number one should call to report such cases.

Dubai Municipality later commented on the video that the injured gazelle was located and treated by the specialized team, and was in good condition.

In his next post, Mujic revealed that Dubai Municipality had actually contacted him to ask for the gazelle's location, rescued it, and ensured it received proper treatment. He also shared photos of X-rays that showed the gazelle had a broken leg.

"Thank you very much Dubai for being best city in the world," he says in the video.

Dubai Municipality responded in the comments, "We're so glad to hear that your matter was resolved — that's exactly what we're here for. It's always a pleasure to be of service. We remain here for you whenever you need us."

Incidentally, Mujic is also among the Dubai Municipality honorees who were recognised for the contributions to road safety, city cleanliness, and supporting water drainage efforts. Mujic was commended for leveraging his social media platforms to promote Dubai's anti-noise and environmental initiatives.