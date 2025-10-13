Dubai: Dead cow quickly removed from Mamzar beach by Municipality

Specialised teams from Dubai Municipality (DM) “promptly removed” a dead animal that washed up on the banks of the emirate’s beach, according to a statement issued by the civic body.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that the animal may have fallen from a passing vessel in open waters,” it said in a statement to Khaleej Times, emphasising that “the incident poses no risk of environmental or biological contamination.”

On Saturday, Khaleej Times had reported how beachgoers were shocked to find a dead cow washed up on the rocks (riprap) of Dubai's Mamzar Beach Park. A resident who was visiting the beach with her family, said they noticed the dead animal after a pungent smell and immediately reported it to the Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality.

DM assured that their teams will continue to “conduct round-the-clock monitoring of Dubai’s beaches and marine areas”, in line with its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, public health, safety, and marine ecosystem protection.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Keeping Dubai clean

On Monday, DM revealed its use of cutting-edge technology at Gitex 2025 to ensure that the emirate remains one of the cleanest cities in the world. It announced the launch of Dubai Live, a digital platform designed to manage city operations, municipal activities, and urban systems across the emirate in real time. The initiative integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Digital Twin models, and predictive analytics to manage urban operations.

Another technology revealed at the exhibition was the smart clean index system, which incorporates multiple digital programs for waste management in the city. It has the ability to manage, monitor, and document all tasks and activities related to sanitation operations, track the entire waste journey from the point of generation to its final destination, and achieve multiple results capable of measuring operational and strategic indicators, contributing to the generation of accurate data.

“Using artificial intelligence, we are able to monitor exactly how much waste is generated by each community around the emirate and track general trends,” said Ahmed Saeed, municipal waste operation specialist. “We are then able to design awareness campaigns specifically for that community to ensure that their waste generation can be reduced.”

He added that this system also helps them track the Municipality laborers working in each community.

The Municipality also showcased RASID, a satellite-based system monitoring waste collection vehicles that collect real-time data 24/7. Together, these projects contribute to Dubai’s ambition of becoming the cleanest and most sustainable city in the world. The vehicles can spot potholes, fallen trees and open manholes. It can also detect overflowing waste bins, hazards, road conditions and bulky waste items in real time.