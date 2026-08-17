Video: Dubai Municipality cracks down on tankers dumping wastewater illegally

Dubai Municipality has taken action after tankers were found disposing wastewater at unauthorised sites. Under Dubai law, disposing wastewater at locations not designated by the authority is prohibited.

Violations carry hefty penalties, including vehicle impoundment and a Dh100,000 fine. The action comes under Resolution No. 14 of 2015, which addresses violations and penalties related to public cleanliness.

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Watch a video, by Dubai Municipality, here:

The resolution specifies the penalties for other public safety violations related to waste disposal, some of which include: