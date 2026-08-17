Video: Dubai Municipality cracks down on tankers dumping wastewater illegally

Violations carry hefty penalties, including vehicle impoundment and a Dh100,000 fine

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 17 Aug 2026, 7:18 PM
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Dubai Municipality has taken action after tankers were found disposing wastewater at unauthorised sites. Under Dubai law, disposing wastewater at locations not designated by the authority is prohibited.

Violations carry hefty penalties, including vehicle impoundment and a Dh100,000 fine. The action comes under Resolution No. 14 of 2015, which addresses violations and penalties related to public cleanliness.

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Watch a video, by Dubai Municipality, here:

The resolution specifies the penalties for other public safety violations related to waste disposal, some of which include:

  • Dh1,000: Disposing of waste in public places in the emirate, in vacant lots, or in places other than those designated for disposal

  • Dh1,000: Dumping general waste or organic waste into seawater, on beaches, in creeks, or in ports

  • Dh3,000: Disposing of used oils in sewage systems or absorption pits, or pouring them onto sidewalks and roads, or in places other than those designated for their disposal

  • Dh3,000: Discharging oil into seawater, on beaches, in creeks, or in ports, or failing to take necessary measures to prevent oil spills in these places

  • Dh5,000: Dumping or disposing of waste or hazardous materials in unauthorised locations

  • Dh5,000: Disposal of construction and demolition waste, as well as waste from technical and production operations of companies, factories, and institutions, at locations other than approved disposal sites

  • Dh10,000: Failure to take the necessary measures to prevent the leakage of wastewater from buildings or its spillage from tankers onto the public road

  • Dh50,000: Spillage of any solid or liquid materials from ready-mix concrete transport vehicles while travelling on public roads, or disposal of such materials in locations not designated for this purpose

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