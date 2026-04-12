Dubai completes first phase of stormwater sewerage system in Al Quoz

Dubai Municipality announced on Sunday, April 12, it completed the first phase of the 'Sewerage and Stormwater Network Development Project in Al Quoz Creative Zone'.

The phase has been completed at a cost of Dh250 out of a total of Dh500-million investment.

The project aims to develop an integrated, adaptable, and sustainable sewerage and stormwater system serving Al Quoz Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as the area located between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

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It spans a total area of 1,600 hectares and covers more than 1,507 plots.

Phase 1 included the construction of sewerage and stormwater drainage networks covering 155 hectares and 123 plots. Supporting the emirate’s sustainable sewerage infrastructure, the authority delivered sewerage networks adding up to a length of 15 kilometres, with pipe diameters ranging from 160 mm to 1,600 mm.

The works also included the development of an integrated stormwater drainage network extending 14 kilometres, with pipe diameters ranging from 200 mm to 3,000 mm.

This project forms part of the emirate-wide Sewerage System Development Programme, which aims to transform the system into a more sustainable, innovative, and efficient network.

It also aligns with the Tasreef programme for stormwater drainage development, valued at Dh30 billion — the largest unified stormwater collection system in the region and one of the most operationally efficient — designed to increase drainage capacity by 700 per cent for the next 100 years.

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This project contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the rainwater drainage system and the smooth flow of water in the Al Quoz Creative Zone, while reducing water accumulation. This ensures the continuity of services and business operations and supports the city’s resilience and preparedness to face various future climatic conditions.”