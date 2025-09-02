  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai–Mumbai passenger gets Dh2,300 after 14-hour delay with just burger, fries

Panel says passengers must be provided proper meals, drinking water, rest facilities and timely updates during long disruptions

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 10:02 AM

Updated: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 10:03 AM

A passenger from Dubai to Mumbai, who was left with only a burger and fries during a 14-hour flight delay, has won compensation, according to PTI. 

A consumer court in Mumbai has directed Indian carrier SpiceJet to pay him Rs55,000 (about Dh2,300 — roughly the price of two adult return tickets on the same route). 

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Mumbai Suburban), presided over by Pradeep Kadu and member Gauri M. Kapse, said that airlines cannot excuse themselves by claiming delays are routine. “The airline cannot escape from its duty to look after its travellers till the flight gets ready and operational for further journey,” the order stated.

The passenger had booked a Dubai–Mumbai flight on July 27, 2024, and argued that SpiceJet ignored Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued by India’s aviation regulator, which mandate more support than was provided.

The panel said passengers must be provided proper meals, drinking water, rest facilities and timely updates during long disruptions. In this case, “there is no denial of the fact that passengers were provided only one burger and fries for the entire delay of more than 14 hours,” it observed.

Concluding that the arrangements were “inadequate,” the commission found the airline deficient in its service.