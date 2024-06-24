Dubai mum invents 24-hr baby monitor to track vital signs, send emergency alerts

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 10:44 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM

In 2018, Dr Rula Sharqi's son, Joseph, got sick with the seasonal flu, making it challenging to care for him as he was fussier and seemed more uncomfortable than when he only had a common cold.

As a single, working mum, Dr Sharqi had to constantly monitor her son's vital signs on her own to make sure that he was still safe regardless of his flu.

Inspired by her experience, the Iraqi resident developed 'LittleGard wristband', a baby monitor devised to send text alerts or emails to parents and, in extreme cases, alert emergency services.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Using her engineering expertise, the Associate Professor of Engineering at Heriot-Watt University, invented this baby monitor that can be attached to an infant’s wrist, making it easier for parents to monitor their baby's vital signs.

"Caring for Joseph during his illness, where his body temperature spiked at night due to seasonal flu, highlighted the universal need for continuous monitoring of vital signs such as temperature, oxygen levels, and pulse rate," she told Khaleej Times. "I realized that every parent faces similar challenges and would appreciate a reliable solution to alleviate their concerns."

"The LittleGard wristband was born out of this desire to offer proactive monitoring and timely alerts, empowering parents to take prompt action when their child's health needs attention," she explained.

Dr Rula Sharqi

With the assistance of Nakhul Kalaivanan, a robotics engineering student, Dr Sharqui built advanced nanosensors covered by cotton bands placed directly on the infant's skin. This was done to minimise false readings and ensure accurate vital signs monitoring.

Nakhul Kalaivanan

"By continuously monitoring temperature, oxygen levels, and pulse rate, the LittleGard wristband empowers parents with real-time insights into their child's health," Dr. Sharqi explained. "This proactive approach can lead to early intervention and potentially prevent serious health issues, offering unparalleled peace of mind to parents."